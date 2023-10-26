District 51 middle schoolers go head-to-head in first stem competition of the school year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday afternoon, students from three district 51 schools showed off their developing STEM skills at the first M.E.S.A. competition of the school year. Participating teams were tasked with building a mini cement barge from scratch. Testing their engineering knowledge.

Redlands, Mount Garfield, and West middle schoolers met at the Mount Garfield campus to test if their boat would float.

Teams were taught how to make a mold, how to pour concrete, and how to measure the amount of weight their boat model could hold. Having only the first quarter of the year to learn, design, and execute their concepts. Winners were based off of efficiency. the measured how much weight the boat could hold divided by the weight of the boat, and multiplying that number by 100.

West Middle School teams took home first and second place, leaving Redlands Middle School with third.

More competitions are coming throughout this school year. The next topic is Cybersecurity in mid December. Students will learn how to break codes.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.