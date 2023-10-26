Experts share tips to winterize home

As the weather transitions and winter draws near, it’s the ideal moment to make sure your home is well-equipped for the arrival of snow and ice.
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:59 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the weather transitions and winter draws near, it’s the ideal moment to make sure your home is well-equipped for the arrival of snow and ice.

“According to the Insurance Information Institute, each year, winter storms that involve ice, snow, rain, and wind cost homeowners around a billion dollars in claimed repairs,” said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

Your home is a large investment, and you want to make sure you protect it. “Look, an ounce of preparation is worth a pound of cure,” said McKinley.

McKinley is talking about winterizing your home and a few simple steps you can take to keep your home from needing costly repairs. The list includes inspecting your trees, roof, and gutters; tuning up your furnace and boiler; insulating pipes, windows, and entryways; maintaining your chimney; blowing out sprinklers; and checking your smoke detectors. “Schedule those inspections now so that you have heat when you need it and aren’t facing a repair on a cold winter day,” said McKinley.

AAA advises, for the outside areas, to make sure that you have a snow shovel, ice pick, salt, salt spreader, and gas if you have a snowblower or generator.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Mesa County John Doe Identified
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
Central High School receives threat
Central High School receives threat

Latest News

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses second straight to Colorado Mines
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses big conference game to Mines
Colorado Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson (22) crashes into the boards after colliding with...
Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak snapped at 15 in 4-0 Pittsburgh win
Abortion is on the rise here in Colorado
Colorado abortion rates are on the rise according to studies
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers