Prepping for elections just got easier with Halloween Election Trivia Night

Halloween Election trivia
Halloween Election trivia(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As voters in Colorado are gearing up for this November’s election. State and local organizations are putting on a trivia night to help refresh election knowledge, including ballot measures to be voted on.

Thursday, voters can enjoy free food and drinks at Good Judy’s while participating in Election Trivia from 5:30-8 pm. Folks are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes. Adult trick or treating is included.

Topics for trivia can range from statewide measures like property taxes to county and local measures about affordable housing, and the District 51 school board.

Mutual Aid Partners, Western Colorado Alliance, and Count Me In are putting on the event. They say off year elections see lower voter turnout all over the state of Colorado. They point out that some voter may be less familiar with the issues on the ballot.

