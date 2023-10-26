Weekend storm to bring rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The tail of a cold front brought us a few showers this afternoon and evening, but the rain has largely been underwhelming. Now our attention turns to a more potent weekend storm that will bring more widespread rain and a chance for some snow.

Weekend Rain & Snow

Our weekend weather maker will bring spotty areas of rain that will begin increasing Friday night between about 8 PM and midnight. Rain will increase along the Western Slope will snow increases in the High Country through Saturday morning. Occasional breaks are possible, but rain and mountain snow will fall throughout much of Saturday. The rain on the western slope will change to snow starting around 6-8 PM. The change to snow will happen up high first, then rain in the valleys will change by around or just after midnight. On-and-off snow can fall through Sunday morning. It will end between 6 AM and noon for most of us, but snow may fall for most of the day in High Country. Be ready for a slow-go through the mountains and give yourself plenty of time if you have to travel between Grand Junction and Denver.

Our Next 24 Hours

A few showers are possible early this evening around the Grand Valley, but rain will mostly end by around 6 PM. This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise. We’ll cool from upper 50s at 6 PM to lower 50s at 8 PM, then to mid-to-upper 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will become clear, and we’ll be colder. Low temperatures by morning will be near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 33 degrees around Montrose, 34 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez. Friday will start sunny, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Rain will increase after dark. High temperatures will be near 62 degrees around Grand Junction, 62 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 65 degrees around Cortez.

