13 D51 schools come together to raise money for Pear Park Elementary School playground

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Following a fire that occurred last week at Pear Park Elementary School, Students from across D51 will wear hats in class today to help raise money to replace the partially damaged playground at Pear Park.

13 schools are participating in ‘Hat Day’ in an effort to help rebuild the damaged playground of Pear Park Elementary School. In a message sent out to parents, staff members encouraged students to participate in this special hat day by donating at least a dollar toward the cause.

Currently, students of Pear Park will have to use the grass and the school’s primary playground, meant for younger children, as a playground while the damaged equipment is replaced.

According to the GJPD, three people were seen on the school property just before the fire broke out and destroyed part of the school’s playground.

