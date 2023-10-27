Friday Night Blitz Week Ten

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s the final week of the regular season of high school football for most teams in Colorado and is officially make-or-break time.

However, Class 3A has one more week on their schedule.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap.

Rifle Bears 0, Coal Ridge Titans 0, - 1st Quarter

Palisade Bulldogs 0, Durango Demons 0, - 1st Quarter

Delta Panthers 0, Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 0, - 1st Quarter

Grand Junction Tigers 0, Golden Demons 13, - 1st Quarter

Montrose Red Hawks 0, Pueblo West Cyclones 0, - 1st Quarter

The Central Warriors will play Saturday against the Windsor Wizards on the road.

Fruita Monument was scheduled to play the Adams City Eagles, but the Eagles forfeited after cancelling their varsity football season.

