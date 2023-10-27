LEAP Program helping to keep low-income families warm this winter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The cost of heating your home over the colder seasons will go up, the inevitable for many Coloradans.

The price of turning on a heater can become too expensive for many households, but the state announced that it will be allotting $54 million through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), in order to help low-income families keep warm during colder seasons.

Applications for the program start Nov. 1 and run through April 30.

The Xcel Area Manager and Community Relations Facilitator, Brad McCloud said, “It’s a simple process usually. To qualify, an individual’s home income is assessed against their energy usage by the state of Colorado to verify if they’re qualified or not. It’s about approximately $3,000 a month per individual and then ratchets up after that, depending on the number of individuals in the household.”

When people apply for LEAP, Xcel automatically enrolls them into the Gas Affordability Program, which offers a monthly discount of 20 to 25 percent.

