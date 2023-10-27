LEAP Program helping to keep low-income families warm this winter

The cooler season is approaching and LEAP is here to help
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The cost of heating your home over the colder seasons will go up, the inevitable for many Coloradans.

The price of turning on a heater can become too expensive for many households, but the state announced that it will be allotting $54 million through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), in order to help low-income families keep warm during colder seasons.

Applications for the program start Nov. 1 and run through April 30.

The Xcel Area Manager and Community Relations Facilitator, Brad McCloud said, “It’s a simple process usually. To qualify, an individual’s home income is assessed against their energy usage by the state of Colorado to verify if they’re qualified or not. It’s about approximately $3,000 a month per individual and then ratchets up after that, depending on the number of individuals in the household.”

When people apply for LEAP, Xcel automatically enrolls them into the Gas Affordability Program, which offers a monthly discount of 20 to 25 percent.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Mesa County John Doe Identified
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
Central High School receives threat
Central High School receives threat

Latest News

Universal Preschool Program to families in need
Proposed rule change for Universal Pre-K could help Coloradans next year
Pear Park Elementary School making efforts to rebuild damaged park
13 D51 schools come together to raise money for Pear Park Elementary School playground
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
The Colorado Department of Early Childhood wants to add a new qualifying factor that would...
Proposed rule change for Universal Pre-K could help Coloradans next year