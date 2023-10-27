Mavs Women’s Soccer loses big conference game to Mines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After going unbeaten in their first 13 games of the season, the Colorado Mesa Mavericks Women’s Soccer team suffered their second loss in a row, and first loss at home of the year, getting shut out by the Colorado Mines Orediggers at a final of 4-0.

After leaving the previous game against CSU Pueblo, the Mavs Freshman Goalkeeper Keely Wieczorek was busy early on recording three saves to preserve the 0-0 score. But the Maverick defense, which had only allowed six goals all season long, eventually bent to the Oredigger’s offensive attack. At the 32-minute mark in the 1st half Colorado Mines Redshirt Sophomore Defender Natalie Rouse connected on a header for their first goal of the game, off of a corner kick from Senior Defense Natalie Rouse.

Things would continue to go well for the Orediggers from there. Already up 3-0 with just seconds left in the match, Senior Midfielder Cloey Seltzer putting her team up 4-0.

Wieczorek had a busy night, tying her career high of five recorded saves.

Despite the four-goal difference, the Orediggers only took two more shots on goal at 20-18.

The loss creates an interesting situation in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with only a couple of games left to go. The Mavericks now find themselves in a three-way tie with the Regis Rangers and UCCS Mountain Lions. But the tie will potentially not last long, as the Mavericks will play their final home game of the season, against the Rangers Sunday.

