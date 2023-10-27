Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.(KKCO)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE | 11:00 am October 27

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police investigators released some of their findings Friday on the Grand Avenue bridge incident, including the identity of the man accused.

Law enforcement identified him as Cody Lee Custer, a 31-year-old man. Custer has been charged with first degree murder, felony menacing, and assaulting police. Police said he was arrested Thursday and was being held in the Mesa County Jail. He was not eligible for bond as of Friday morning, according to authorities.

The man Custer is accused of killing will not be identified until next-of-kin are notified, said police.

The cause of the slain man’s death has not been released by authorities.

Police said that the killing is still under investigation, and more details may be brought to light and released at a later date.

___

This is an update to a developing story. Previous coverage is below.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, the Grand Junction Police Department was called to a fight that broke out near Broadway and Power Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was arrested and taken into custody.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

There is no further information at this time.

