Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home

The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the U.S. this year.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in southeast North Carolina released on Friday the names of five people found fatally shot in a home earlier this week.

Sampson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday for a report of a homicide. They found five people dead from gunshot wounds, Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a statement.

The victims were Alfonza Jeffers, 73, of Clinton; Lamar Williams, 58, of Rose Hill; Dagoberto Lopez, 33, of Garland; Hector Salazar Lopez, 39, of Garland; and Jamie Lynn Rowland, 47, of Clinton, the sheriff’s office announced.

Thornton did not have information about a suspect late Friday but told reporters his department was investigating some people of interest.

Authorities had received a 911 call from a person who spoke to one victim around 11 p.m. Wednesday and later found the bodies when they entered the home, Capt. Eric Pope said in a news conference Thursday.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for additional information, including whether the homicides are being investigated as a mass killing, which the FBI defines as the shooting death of four or more people, excluding any shooters, within 24 hours.

The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the U.S. this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Mesa County John Doe Identified
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
Central High School receives threat
Central High School receives threat

Latest News

Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
Universal Preschool Program to families in need
Proposed rule change for Universal Pre-K could help Coloradans next year
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say
The cooler season is approaching and LEAP is here to help families stay warm
LEAP Program helping to keep low-income families warm this winter
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues