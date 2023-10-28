Fisherman missing for nearly 2 weeks found alive, drifting on life raft

Missing fisherman rescued from life raft. (Source: KING, PLANES FAMILY, UNITED STATES COAST GUARD, GOOGLE MAPS, CNN)
By Madison Wade, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, Wash. (KING) - Off the coast of Washington state, one of two missing fishermen who were aboard a vessel that disappeared nearly two weeks ago was found alive by a couple of good Samaritans on a Canadian fishing boat.

A bright orange fleck bobbing on the horizon alerted the passing fishing boat that someone might need help.

“I saw what looked like a life raft in the distance and ran inside and put the binoculars on and then a person shot off a flare,” said fisherman Ryan Planes.

Planes was out with his uncle on a fishing excursion when it suddenly turned into a rescue mission.

“It was calm so we could see him. He had his last flare, but we’d already seen him by then,” Planes said. “We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and started crying. It was kind of emotional.”

The missing fisherman was alone on the raft for 13 days without any food or water.

“He caught some salmon with the fishing gear he had in the life raft,” Planes said. “It’s quite the story.”

It was fate or divine intervention that sent Planes to the exact spot where the life raft was.

“We made him breakfast. Got some food and water in him. I think he drank three bottles of water,” Planes said. “He ate a couple of sandwiches. He was pretty hungry, poor guy.”

The U.S. Coast Guard initially searched for the two fishermen, but that search was eventually called off after crews had searched for days.

“How he even lived through it is a miracle,” Planes said.

The rescued fisherman was taken to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard and was reported to be showing stable vital signs. His identity was not released.

“I don’t think he would have lasted much longer out here, that’s for sure,” Planes said. “It made our day.”

According to officials, the second fisherman remains missing.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Mesa County John Doe Identified
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
Central High School receives threat
Central High School receives threat

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Law enforcement official tells AP the Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead
Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk
Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications
It's day 2 where law enforcement is searching for the suspect involved in a mass shooting...
Maine mass shooting: ongoing manhunt