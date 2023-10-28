Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County

While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting statewide in August.(Governor Jared Polis / Facebook)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis issued two executive orders in response to the Moffat County Iron Fire and Incident in Fremont County this Friday.

The first Executive Order issued a verbal disaster declaration for the Iron Fire in Moffat County on Sept. 30th of this year. The Executive Order allocates funds for costs for the State’s fire suppression, response, consequence management, statewide hazard mitigation, and recovery efforts. The fire has been fully contained as of October 9, 2023.

Similarly to the first Executive Order, the second Executive Order also issued a verbal disaster declaration for an incident in Fremont County on Oct. 5th of this year. It declared Polis’ employment of the Colorado National Guard in an unarmed capacity to assist with the incident. Funds will also be allocated, according to the Executive Order, with costs in association with the State’s response, consequence management, mitigation, and recovery efforts.

