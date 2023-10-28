On-and-off rain and snow likely this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm will bring rain and snow to us, and it’s going to make for an on-and-off sloppy weekend. It will be some healthy, much-needed moisture for us across the Western Slope.

Winter Weather Alerts: Where the Biggest Snow Falls

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from midnight Friday night until noon Sunday for our central and northern mountains including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, the Gore Range, the Mosquito Range, and the Front Range. As much as 10-18 inches of snow is expected in the warning area. Wind gusts over 40 mph will blow the snow and reduce visibility. Travel will become dangerous through the mountains for nearly all of this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the San Juan Mountains and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from midnight Friday night until 6 PM Sunday. Up to 5-10 inches of snow is expected in the advisory area. Wind gusts over 40 mph can blow the snow, reducing visibility and making travel difficult or dangerous at times.

Timing the Rain & Snow

Spotty areas of rain will begin forming this evening between 8 PM and midnight. Rain will increase across the Western Slope while snow ramps up over the High Country. On-and-off rain and mountain snow will persist throughout Saturday and Saturday evening. Rain falling on the Western Slope can change to snow overnight and fall through early Sunday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 50s at 6 PM to lower 50s at 8 PM, then to near 50 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with spotty areas of rain. Low temperatures by morning will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and high-elevation snow. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 55 degrees around Montrose, 56 degrees around Delta, and 62 degrees around Cortez. Our first freeze of the season happens Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rain will change to snow as it’s fading to an end early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.