The annual Downtown Spooktacular welcomes Issa Vibe! Dance Company for a Thriller Flashmob

The annual Downtown Spooktacular just got a little spookier.
The annual Downtown Spooktacular just got a little spookier.(|Aiga Petelo | KKCO/KJCT)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Holiday festivities took over downtown Main Street this afternoon, treating families and their kids to free candy, special dance performances, and other festivities.

Jessica Moreno, Choreographer for Issa Vibe! Dance Company, talks about the thriller flashmob she organized:

" This is the first time we are doing this (dance)… it’s the first time it has been open to the public... We got about 19 to 20 people who are all dressed up as ghouls and goblins and zombies. We are going to be doing all the theatrical pieces from beginning to end and we’ll do the thriller dance.”

For more information about Issa Vibe! Dance CO. click here.

