Grand Junction Union Depot hosts a history talk about how the railroads shaped the Grand Valley

Grand Junction Depot
Grand Junction Depot((KKCO/KJCT))
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Saturday afternoon the Grand Junction Union Depot was open to the public for a fun day of railroad history.

Michael Nuttall, Vice Chair of the Board of Friends of the Grand Junction Union Depot, took the event goers on a journey through time explaining how the railroads shaped the Grand Valley. Here’s just a little bit of what he talked about:

“Grand Junction owes it’s existence to the railroads and the intelligence of George Crawford, the town’s founder, who decided that this would be a good place for a major railroad hub. And did everything that needed to be done to ensure that the railroad arrived and that Grand Junction was able to become a prosperous metropolis.”

Dustin Anzures, Co- Owner of Grand Junction Union Depot, talks about the event:

“So today, we organized a history talk and we had our board of directors present today. We had sold out capacity of 200 attendees. It was really about doing community outreach and making sure that we’re keeping all of our supporters up to date on all of our progress, and letting them know what the next steps are. I think today was a huge success for us, we love doing these free events and we learned so much every time we get to connect and find new families in the Grand Valley that are associated with the railroad.”

For more information on the GJ Union Depot click here .

If you would like to get more involved as a community member you can visit the Friends of the Grand Junction Union Depot website here.

