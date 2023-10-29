Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween safety tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s that time of the year again, and Mesa County Crime Stoppers representative, Chalane Coit, recently shared some crucial safety tips for the upcoming spooky holiday. For homeowners, it is essential to decorate your lawns with Halloween decorations, making sure that cords are not obstructing the walking path and trick-or-treaters have a safe route to walk on. For parents, if you are sending your kids out alone on the night of Halloween, ensure that they are with a group of friends and only visit well-lit homes that feel and look welcoming to visitors. Parents should also check the candy before allowing their kids to eat or open anything and avoid homemade baked goods by all means. These simple steps can go a long way in ensuring a safe and enjoyable Halloween for everyone.

