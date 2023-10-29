Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk

The Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K event, benefiting Roice-Hurst Humane Society, has been rescheduled for Monday by Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk
By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission are hosting the second annual Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk on Monday, October 30th from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Las Colonia Butterfly Pond and will feature an informal race course, candy, dog treats, and a pet costume contest. Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to everyone, even if you didn’t register beforehand. However, if you had registered before the event was rescheduled, please check your email for a message from the Grand Junction Sports Commission regarding your options. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Grand Junction Sports Commission at info.grandjunctionsports.org or call 970-248-1378.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Mesa County John Doe Identified
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Central High School receives threat
Central High School receives threat

Latest News

Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween safety tips
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
Peer 180 hosts a Halloween party at the station
Peer 180 hosts a Halloween party at the station
Grand Junction Depot
Grand Junction Union Depot hosts a history talk about how the railroads shaped the Grand Valley