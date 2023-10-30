Carboy Winery Halloween Festival is just one of many event to come

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Carboy Winery hosted a Halloween Festival at the Mt. Garfield Estate, giving event goers a chance to enjoy wine and candy pairings, pumpkin carving, a costume contest, games, live music, and so much more.

Barbie Graham, the Tasting Room Supervisor, speaks on the event and what she hopes the winery can do for the community:

“Our Halloween event is that we just want to bring people together and bring people out,” said Graham. “We have such a beautiful space out here, and there’s just not a ton of stuff to do in Palisade. Especially stuff that’s family friendly, where you also get to enjoy really good products, and we were like, let’s showcase our awesome wine.”

You can find out more about events at the Carboy Winery here.

