Dr. Barbara Zind shares updates from Gaza

By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Those in Gaza are facing a total black out of cell and internet service. Doctor Barbara Zind, a Grand Junction Pediatrician is among them.

Find previous coverage here:

Grand Junction pediatrician remains stuck in Gaza during war

On Saturday, Zind was able to briefly reach service to send an update. She says except for satellite phones and rare texts, she’s gone over 36 hour without communication from the outside world.

She had some grim details to share. Water was not delivere3d for almost 36 hours until Saturday. Zind told us in a text, “I am prepared for the apocalypse,”. An inventory of food showed a two day supply at 900kcals per person. However, a driver risked his life in Gaza City to bring back another week’s supply of food for the 50 people Zind is with.

In previous coverage we spoke with the Mutual Aid Partners, an organization Zind sits on the board for. They told us the best way to help Zind would be calling or emailing your representatives. You’ll find their contacts below.

Senator Hickenlooper: (303)244-1628 | Email Here

Senator Bennett: (970)241-6631 | Email Here

Governor Polis: (303)866-2885 | gov_constituentservices@state.co.us

