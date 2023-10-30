Five Western Slope High School Football Teams are playoff bound

By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:59 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Five Western Slope High School Football Teams are playoff bound after the brackets for classes 5A, 4A, 2A, and 1A were announced by the Colorado High School Activities Association, as well as eight and six man.

Three local teams made it into the 4A bracket.

The Montrose Red Hawks took the highest seed of the three, at number three. They will have a bye in the first round and take on the winner of the matchup between the 14 seed Pueblo West and the 19-seeded Longmont Trojans. The Red Hawks defeated the Trojans 33-7 to end their regular season.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats earned a first round game at home and the number 13 seed. They will take on the 20-seeded Falcon Falcons in the first round. If the Wildcats can beat the Falcons, they would be in line for a rematch with the Broomfield Eagles who beat Fruita Monument 21-6 a couple weeks ago.

After getting the number 18 seed, the Central Warriors will be on the road to open up the playoffs, traveling to Colorado Springs to take on the number 15 Rampart Rams. Winner of that game advances to take on the number two seeded team in the whole tournament the Erie Tigers.

Two Western Slope teams claimed some of the top seeds in class 2A.

After going undefeated in the regular season, the Delta Panthers claimed the number one overall seed in 2A and will host the sixteen seed, the Alamosa Mean Moose in round one.

On the other side of the bracket is the Rifle Bears. The Bears earned the three seed and a rematch with the Brush Beetdiggers. When these two teams played in September the Bears won that matchup 28-14.

Class 3A plays one more week in their season, so teams such as the Palisade Bulldogs will have to wait another week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Mesa County John Doe Identified
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

Latest News

Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts
5 Western Slope High School Football Teams are playoff bound
Carboy Winery
Carboy Winery Halloween Festival is just one of many event to come
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles away from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker...
Wilson, Simmons lead Denver Broncos to first win over Chiefs since 2015 with a 21-9 thrashing
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet...
Jokic’s 28 points lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95 in Holmgren’s 1st regular-season home game