The Fruita Area Chamber Foundation hosts fourth annual Cups for a Cure fundraiser

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Cups for a Cure is a fundraising event aimed at increasing awareness for breast cancer and supporting local nonprofit groups that assist and treat those in the community who are fighting this disease. The event will take place on November 4th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Fruita Civic Center Park.

Cups for a Cure will be an evening filled with chili, soup, local beer and beverages, live music, a silent auction, and fundraising, all for a meaningful cause. The event will feature a chili and soup cookoff, with participating businesses and restaurants competing for the title of Best Bowl. The night will also include a silent auction, with unique items from across the Grand Valley.

The event will also have testimonials from breast cancer survivors and their families, providing attendees the opportunity to hear their stories. If you or someone you know would like to take part in this event and share your story, please contact 970-858-3894 or email events@fruitachamber.org. All funds raised at Cups for a Cure will be donated to the Family Health West Foundation and the Community Hospital Foundation, both of which provide resources and support to community members fighting breast cancer.

