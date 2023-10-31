Cold slowly relaxes day-by-day this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Autumn was nice while it lasted. Winter has arrived - even though the Winter Solstice, marking the official arrival of Winter, won’t happen for another nine weeks.

Monday Morning Lows

Low temperatures on Monday morning were 20 degrees at Grand Junction and Montrose, 24 degrees at Delta, 14 degrees at Cortez, and 2 degrees at Aspen.

Tuesday Morning Forecast Lows

Tuesday morning will be cold again. Expect low temperatures near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez.

Dressing For The Cold

Remember dressing in several warm layers of clothing topped with a winter coat is the most effective way to keep warm. That’s especially true if you have to be out in the cold for long periods of time.

Slow Warming Starts Tuesday

Slow warming begins on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will recover to the upper 40s and lower 50s. More of us will be in the 50s on Wednesday, then highs will step up into the 60s on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will also loose some of their edge, climbing through the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be in the 20s and 30s, then the weekend will offer lows in the 30s for most of us.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and cold. We’ll cool quickly from mid-40s at 6 PM to mid-30s at 8 PM, then to near freezing at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly. High temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez.

