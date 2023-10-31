Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators find family within paranormal community

HPI had an annual Gathering where people involved in the supernatural and paranormal could come...
HPI had an annual Gathering where people involved in the supernatural and paranormal could come together in one area and cater to the people of Western Colorado.(KKCO | KKCO/KJCT)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators (HPI) held a first of its kind event over the weekend.

HPI had an annual Gathering where people involved in the supernatural and paranormal could come together in one area and cater to the people of Western Colorado.

Leading up to the event HPI has created a family within the paranormal world and have made a name for themselves.

“We’ve seen how the area has grown and it’s grown for commerce and business. We’re getting a lot of out of staters moving in who are yearning for something here,” DJ, co-founder of HPI said.

HPI has become a community for those in the local paranormal community and members of the group encourage fans to reach out to them and join them on future adventures.

You can find HPI on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
The fast radio burst is an intense, millisecond-long burst of radio waves with unknown origins.
8-billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth

Latest News

One local chocolatier has introduced the Western Slope to artisan chocolate.
Local chocolate shop brings history of chocolate trade to light
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. oon Sept. 7, 2021.
Heavily-armed man found dead in Glenwood Park identified, police say they had no warning
The ReachWell for emergency app brings inclusivity and breaks barriers for community members of...
ReachWell app for emergency notifications partners with Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield Counties
(Source: KWES)
A seasonal closure has been put in place for CO 82 Independence Pass