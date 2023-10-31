NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source: Cleveland Clinic/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (Gray News) – A hospital in Ohio is making sure its NICU babies don’t miss out on their first Halloween.

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year so they can celebrate the holiday in style.

This year’s costumes include a pirate, monkey, tiger, owl, Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

“Halloween has never been sweeter!” the hospital wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of the babies.

According to WOIO, each baby also got a crocheted hat, handmade by the grandmother of one of the Cleveland Clinic’s NICU graduates. Her granddaughter was born on Halloween 11 years ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. oon Sept. 7, 2021.
Heavily-armed man found dead in Glenwood Park identified, police say they had no warning

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021....
Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before Michigan school shooting
The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source:...
NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
White House Halloween doles out tricks and treats
White House Halloween doles out tricks and treats