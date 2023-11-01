Ballot measures in Mesa County seek to extend term limits for some

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The November 2023 election is less than a week away, ballots have a variety of measures on them, and where you live will determine which measures you see.

In Mesa County for example, there are the state-wide ballot measures, propositions HH and II, in addition to four ballot questions. Ballot questions 1A, 1B, 1C, and 1D all ask if voters would approve an addition term limit to certain elected positions: Mesa County Assessor, Clerk and Recorder, Surveyor and Treasurer respectively.

Currently, each of those positions have a four-year term, two-term limit. The questions seek to add one more four-year term. Which in turn would give each person the possibility of serving for 12 years. According to Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, one downside to just two terms, is the person serving does take time to get adjusted to the job and get their feet firmly planted.

“I’d hate to see people get to that eight year mark, have a good solid team, have a good training program within there, understand everything that goes on, and then you have to move on,” said Davis. “We’d love to see that expertise, that institutional knowledge stick around for another four years.”

According to Davis, the four positions aren’t partisan. Each of them take a lot of education and experience to do well.

“I don’t think people care if their coroners are Democrat or Republican,” said Davis. “That position already has three terms. But when it comes to the surveyor who’s a very technical position, you have to know what you’re doing. You got to spend years and years, decades in the surveying position to do the job that Scott does right now. Giving him an extra term is like almost a no brainer.”

Proposition II, will not raise taxes. According to language on the ballot, the plan, if passed, will call for the state to take money that comes from taxes on tobacco and nicotine sales and put it toward the state’s free universal preschool program.

Proposition HH is a little more complicated. Essentially, HH if passed, voters would give the state permission to raise the limit on how much it can keep and spend each year. That would in turn, take money from how much you get back on your TABOR refund. TABOR monies are income based. The more you make, the more you get back. The less you make the less you get back. If HH passes, TABOR refunds will still be sent out, but they will be equalized, meaning everyone will get the same amount back, regardless of income.

