Colorado man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Colorado man has been sentenced after he was found guilty on six counts in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jacob Clark, 34, was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison and 12 months of supervised release. Following a bench trial in January, he was found guilty of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

According to court documents, Clark was captured in video images from inside the Capitol. He also texted various people while in Washington, prosecutors said in a sentencing memo. In a text to his father, prosecutors said, Clark wrote “It’s a trump thing I’m here for the riots when they say he isn’t the winner lol.”

Prosecutors said in court documents that while preparing for sentencing, they also found evidence that Clark assaulted an officer by hitting him in the groin with a 2x4 wooden plank.

Prosecutors said this image, including in court documents, shows Clark holding 2x4 wooden plank inside the Capitol. (U.S. Department of Justice | U.S. Department of Justice)

While on the Capitol grounds, prosecutors said, Clark texted his friends “we are gonna storm the capital.” While inside the building, prosecutors said, Clark continued to send text messages saying “yeah I’m in the capitol building” and “we stormed it and busted the door down.”

Jacob Clark "squares up" to an officer, according to a warrant for his arrest from the FBI (FBI | FBI)

In one video, according to a criminal complaint, Clark is in a group that “engages in some shoving and punching with the officers.” Clark then “squares up” with a plain-clothed Capitol officer as three other officers retreat from the group, the warrant says.

After he left the Capitol building, prosecutors said in their sentencing memo, Clark sent text messages with pictures, saying, “I helped break down the door,” “I was the first one in the chamber,” and “We took the whole thing. They had to evacuate.”

Clark was arrested April 21, 2021 in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2023 KUSA. All rights reserved.