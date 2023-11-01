Deputies make ‘major breakthrough’ in hunt for Michael Myers

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they...
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they finally caught Michael Myers, best known for his many slayings in the “Halloween” franchise.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – One of the most elusive men in history has finally been stopped.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said they finally caught Michael Myers, best known for his many slayings in the “Halloween” franchise.

The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to...
The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to be sitting in an interrogation room with deputies.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

“SRSO Major Crimes Investigators have just made a major breakthrough in the hunt for Michael Myers,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve apprehended the elusive figure and have brought him in for questioning.”

The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to be sitting in an interrogation room with deputies.

