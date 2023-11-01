Grand Junction Pediatrician out of Gaza... Now Heading to Cairo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dr. Barbara Zind, a Grand Junction Pediatrician who has spent almost a month in the Gaza Strip, is assumed to have made it safely across the Rafah Border Crossing.

In an update from Zind’s husband, Dr. Paul Preston says, “Barb made it through the Rafah checkpoint and is traveling across the Sinai toward Cairo. She doesn’t have phone service and some of this information I am getting from News media.”

We’ll have more information later.

