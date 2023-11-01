Slow warming brings 60′s back to the forecast by this weekend

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather looks great for trick or treating, then warming will step up a little more each day through this weekend.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast

This evening will be terrifying, but it’s not because of the weather. It’s the goblins, ghosts, and ghouls that will be prowling the streets tonight that make tonight a fright, but the shiver will be provided by the chilly air. We’ll cool from near 50 degrees through the 40s from 7 PM to 8 PM and into the 30s by 9 PM. There are hardly any clouds to be found, and we will stay free of rain and snow.

The Weather Setup

High pressure centered over the Central Plains offers a south-to-north wind in Colorado within its clockwise wind flow. That south-to-north wind will carry warmer air from the south into Colorado. That will help take the edge off of our chill. That slow warming started on Tuesday afternoon. It will become more evident little-by-little, day-by-day throughout the rest of this week.

Steady Warming

The warming is all relative. We’ll still be chilly enough on Wednesday morning that we’ll need to dress in warm layers on the way out the door to work and school. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s to start the day. The afternoon warmth will step up into the mid-to-upper 50s. That lets us remove some of those warm layers.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from near 50 degrees around 6 PM to lower 40s at 8 PM, then to upper 30s at 10 PM. Remember to dress warmly and be safe while being scary. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 23 degrees around Montrose, 25 degrees around Delta, and 16 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 55 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 58 degrees around Cortez.

