Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A week after a deadly fight on a Grand Junction bridge, traffic is flowing, police tape is gone and the arrest affidavit unveils new details about what witnesses said happened.

On Oct. 26, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. According to the police affidavit, multiple witnesses said they saw the suspect kicking and punching something on the ground. One witness even said they saw a hand in the air from a person on the ground. Another witness, said they saw the suspect kicking at something on the ground as if they were trying to push whatever was on the ground, through the opening at the bottom of the fence that spans the bridge. One witness said he saw what happened from the ground below the bridge. According to him, he saw the body being pushed off the bridge and down to the ground below.

Witnesses who saw the suspect all described him the same; a tall, thin built man with a fair complexion, wearing a black shirt, black hat and sunglasses. One of the responding officers also reported more than once, seeing a man that matched that description riding a bicycle in the area. Officers eventually made contact with that man, and identified him as 31-year-old Cody Lee Custer.

Custer told police on scene that he been in some sort of fight with another man. Officers reported seeing what they described as a large blood smear along the bridge walkway, as if something had been pushed off of the bridge. One officer said he looked over the edge of the bridge, and saw a pair of legs on the ground below.

Down below, officers found 59-year-old Glen Petterson facedown on the ground. Officers tried to resuscitate, but were unsuccessful. He was ultimately declared dead on the scene.

Custer was arrested and taken to the Grand Junction Police Department for questioning. Detectives tried to interrogate Custer, who demanded a lawyer. Detectives also attempted to take pictures of Custer’s injuries. At that time, according to the affidavit, Custer became agitated and officers eventually had to physically restrain him in order to get the pictures.

The affidavit further states that Custer was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility. While there, the affidavit states Custer uncooperative at the jail and tried to bite deputies.

He’s facing multiple charges; first degree murder, felony menacing, and second degree assault.

Custer is due in court Nov. 6.

According to the Mesa County Coroner, Glen Petterson died of head and neck injuries, sustained from his fall from the bridge. His manner of death has yet not been determined, pending the investigation.

