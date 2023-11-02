Crash sends actor Alan Ruck’s truck into pizzeria

'Succession' star Alan Ruck was involved in a Hollywood pizzeria crash on Tuesday. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - An actor famous for his roles in “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was reportedly involved in a multi-car crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.

It sent actor Alan Ruck’s truck crashing into a pizzeria.

Footage appeared to show Ruck talking on his cellphone at the scene of the crash.

Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.
Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.(Source: CNN/file)

The front end of the truck appeared to have plowed into the building, and one of the vehicles had apparently been rear-ended before hitting the driver’s side of the other car.

A police report was taken at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No citations or arrests were announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
New details on Glenwood Adventure Park suicide
Heavily-armed man found dead in Glenwood Park identified, police say they had no warning

Latest News

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio...
Britney Spears’ childhood home is up for sale
It's the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer Society released new...
American Cancer Society updates guideline on lung cancer screenings
'Succession' star Alan Ruck was involved in a Hollywood pizzeria crash on Tuesday. (Source:...
RAW: Scene of crash in which 'Succession' actor was involved
FILE - Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her...
Senate sidesteps Tuberville’s hold and confirms new Navy head, first female on Joint Chiefs of Staff