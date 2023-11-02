Drought monitor increasing drought, but will get moisture soon?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our forecast is all about warming, and we’ll stay warm with cool mornings through this weekend. What we need is moisture.

Drought Monitor Update

The weekly Drought Monitor update released on November 2, 2023 shows moderate drought is increasing and becoming more widespread across Western Colorado. Severe drought - a higher level of drought - is still shown along Highway 50 from the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction, to Delta and Montrose and surrounding areas. The bottom line is we need moisture. There is no appreciable opportunity for moisture for at least the next two weeks.

The latest update from the Drought Monitor confirms what we already know: we need moisture. (KKCO)

This Weekend’s Weather

This weekend will be dry. Beneath a mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the middle 60s around Grand Junction with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Montrose will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

Weekend Weather in the Mountains

Sun will shine across the High Country, too, even if it’s filtered by clouds at times. Highs will be mostly in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from upper 50s at 6 PM to upper 40s at 8 PM, then to middle 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and chilly - but a little less cold. Low temperatures by morning will be near 34 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 32 degrees around Delta, and 24 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll warm from low-to-mid 30s at 7 AM to middle 50s at noon, then to the lower 60s by 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 65 degrees around Cortez.

