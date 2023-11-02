Plea deal accepted for one man involved in largest drug bust

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One of the men accused in what’s been called the largest drug bust in Mesa County since 1998, has taken a plea deal.

24-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez and 27-year-old Raul Lopez Lizarraga were arrested on May 20. The Colorado State Patrol initially stopped Cesena-Valdez for speeding in De Beque Canyon. A K-9 search turned up around 75 pounds of methamphetamine and 100,000 fentanyl pills.

Both men were sent to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Initially Cesena-Valdez was charged with four felony drug charges.

As part of a plea deal, Cesena-Valdez plead guilty in court on Nov. 1 to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of fentanyl.

He faces up to 26 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

