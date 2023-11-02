Prosvetov makes 28 saves and Rantanen has goal and assist as Avalanche beat Blues 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves in his first start for Colorado, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also had goals, and Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists apiece as Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak.

Prosvetov, who got his first win since April 8, was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Oct. 9 after Alexandar Georgiev’s backup Pavel Francouz was placed on injured reserve. He made his Avalanche debut Oct. 26 in Pittsburgh when he spelled Georgiev for the final eight minutes of a 4-0 loss.

Rob Thomas scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots for St. Louis, which came in having scored just 14 goals in seven games — the second- fewest in the NHL, ahead of only winless San Jose (nine in nine games).

Colorado was coming off two straight shutout losses on the road and went 129 minutes, 24 seconds, without scoring before Colton got his second of the season at 8:53 of the first period. Rantanen made it 2-0 with 6:41 left in the first when he scored on the power play, his sixth goal of the season.

The Blues challenged but the goal was upheld upon review and they were given a delay of game minor.

Thomas made it 2-1 with 2:11 left in the second period, his second goal of the season, but the Avalanche put it away in the third. Lehkonen scored on a rebound at 1:41 and Byram made it a three-goal game with his second of the season at 7:59.

The Avalanche got their 600th home win since relocating from Quebec in 1995. It was also the 900th home victory in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host New Jersey on Friday night.

Avalanche: At Vegas on Saturday night.

