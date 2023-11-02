Riverfront Trail repairs to be finished by Thanksgiving, says city

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The much-anticipated transition from asphalt to concrete on the Junior Service League to the Redlands Bridge stretch of the Riverfront Trail will be completed by Thanksgiving, says Engineering & Transportation Director Trent Prall.

The city has more than 9.2 miles of asphalt trails that are over 25 years old and in various states of disrepair. One of the biggest concerns raised by cyclists is the widening cracks in the path caused by asphalt shrinkage over the decades. Damage to the path makes for rough riding on several sections of the trails.

Crews will also widen sections of the trail from eight feet to 10 feet to accomodate bicyclists with trailers and recumbent trikes. With the transition away from asphalt, the city hopes it will eliminate most, if not all of these issues.

Other trail sections up for a facelife include the Ridges, South Camp, Redlands Parkway, South Rim and Bluffs Trail, and the stretch between Las Colonias park and Eagle Rim Park.

