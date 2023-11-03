Colorado Weedery opens second location in Grand Junction

The Colorado Weedery is the newest cannabis store in Grand Junction
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two cannabis stores have officially opened out of the ten applicants who were granted applications.

The Colorado Weedery is the newest cannabis store in Grand Junction, offering high-quality recreational cannabis products. This is the second store in the city and the second location for the weedery. The first location established was in Palisade, and the owner said that he plans on keeping it open. According to the owner, the Grand Junction location will have a majority of the same products as the Palisade location.

The rest of the licensed cannabis stores must open for business within a year of the randomized selection process that awarded the licenses, but there is a process available for extending that time for an additional year.

The new Colorado Weedery is located at 879 Struthers Ave Unit A, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

