GJ City Council holds community sessions on the issue of community houselessness

With protests and backlash following the Whitman Park closure, the city held a community session to let people express their concerns and thoughts on the issue.
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The city of Grand Junction hosted a “community conversation about homelessness” here in the Valley yesterday afternoon. This conversation was put together so that residents within the community could express their input about the ongoing unhoused population issue.

With protests and backlash following the Whitman Park closure, the city held a community session to let people express their concerns and thoughts on the issue. Many residents filled the meeting, one local in particular expressed his opinion saying that he believes his generation is inheriting this problem. If the city could figure something out, it would be great.

City Council Member, Scott Beilfuss and Parks and Recreations Director, Ken Sherbenou, were in attendance. Sherbenou gave an update on the projects going on around the city for parks, noting that the Whitman Park closure was no different than the Emerson Park closure, back in 2019.

For those who missed the community session, another one will be held on Nov. 16. You can find all the information about the session here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge

Latest News

Dispatch center in Grand Junction Police Department
Police department highlighting dispatchers who helped deliver babies
Former judge in Morphew case accuses district attorney of investigation into his family as...
Former judge in Morphew case accuses district attorney of investigation into his family as retribution for rulings
Congressman, Ken Buck, defends Donald Trump
Congressman Ken Buck testifies defending Trump in Colorado insurrection trial
Colorado Weedery opens second location in GJ
Colorado Weedery opens second location in Grand Junction