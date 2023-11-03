Mavericks Hockey kicks off homestand with a bang

By Garrett Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:46 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Hockey Team kicked off their three game homestand against a pair of Arizona programs, by taking down the Grand Canyon Antelopes 10-4.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead. But the ‘Lopes answered back tying it at 2-2.

Despite scoring four goals in total, the ‘Lopes couldn’t keep pace with the Mavs in front of their hometown crowd.

The Mavs were already up comfortably at 7-4 with about ten minutes left, but got hot down the stretch scoring three more goals before the final buzzer.

Up next for the Mavericks is the back-to-back games against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Mavs and Lumberjacks already played two games earlier in the year, splitting them at 1-1.

Saturday’s game is this Year’s Pink the Rink fundraiser game for the St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund.

