Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl

By Garrett Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:47 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Chargers 14U team shined under the bright lights of Stocker Stadium winning the Grand Valley Youth Football Championship game defeating the Orchard Mesa Packers 40-0.

The Chargers jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first half and kept applying pressure. The Redlands Quarterback Andrew Neese distributed the ball well in the second half. Leading the Chargers into the endzone where he utilized the many Redlands receiving threats such as Titan Williams and Zayd Bramer who both hauled in touchdown catches.

The Packers looked poised to break up the shutout as the final seconds of the clock wound down.

First a pair of completions from the Orchard Mesa Quarterback Tyrus Kellerby to Jayden Gibbs and Cooper Fischer put them in scoring positions. With just seconds on the clock Kellerby rolled to his right and tossed it up in the endzone, but Kayden Belliston was there to break it up for the Chargers, to lock up the dominant shut out victory.

