Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Ella!

By Melissa Wright
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Ella, a 4-year-old gorgeous and gentle cat who is currently the most affectionate feline at the shelter. She loves to be picked up and is very patient with the children she has met at the shelter. Ella has stunning blue eyes and a super soft coat. She would be a great fit for a home with other cats and kids. She came to Roice-Hurst because she didn’t get along with the dog in her previous home, but she could live with an older or calmer dog.

Senior Pet Adoption Special throughout November

November is Senior Pet Month! From November 1-30, adopt a senior pet at Roice-Hurst for 50% off their adoption fee! See all of our adoptable pets at //RHhumanesociety.org/adopt. 

