GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Willow is a shy yet playful 4-year-old dog who is in search of a patient and active home. While it takes her a while to trust people, with some encouragement from her foster and other dogs, she has started to come out of her shell and show her true colors. With her pretty coat and adorable goofy smile, Willow loves to play, run, and learn new things about the world around her. If you are looking for a loyal and loving companion to brighten up your life, Willow would make a great choice.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Willow and Cosmo! (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Cosmo, on the other hand, is a sweet and special 4-year-old male coonhound with a big heart. Despite the challenges he has faced, his spirit cannot be broken, and he is always up for a new adventure. He prefers having a lot of space to play, learn, and grow, and would do best in an active and patient home. Cosmo is an excellent leash walker and loves to entertain, and he would be more than happy to follow you around everywhere you go. If you are looking for a loyal and entertaining companion, Cosmo is definitely worth a visit to Roice-Hurst.

