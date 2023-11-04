Fruita Monument Football puts up 50-points in playoff victory

By Garrett Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:36 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Football team made a statement in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs, cruising past the Falcon Falcons at a final of 50-12.

A good microcosm of the game was both teams attempts at 2-point conversions. After a penalty on the Wildcats halved the distance to the goal, Falcon opted to go for two following a touchdown run but the two point rush attempt was stuffed at the line by the Wildcat defense.

Trailing Fruita Monument 21-7 the Falcons opted to go for two again, but elected to throw it this time. Not only was the attempt no good but the pass was intercepted by Senior Shervin Bunch.

Later Fruita Monument found themselves in a similar situation after their Senior Quarterback Amari Wilson ran in a touchdown from about 15 yards out. After initially lining up to kick a PAT Falcon drew a penalty that halved the distance to the goal, and the Wildcats instead opted to go for two. What Falcon couldn’t do the Wildcats could, with Senior Running Back Andres Palafox powering in the 2-point play, putting the Wildcats up 29-12.

Wilson had a big day for his team, putting up four total touchdowns.

Up next for the Wildcats, a rematch with the defending class champions, the Broomfield Eagles. These two met at Stocker Stadium back in October, and the Eagles defense hushed the Wildcat offense, winning 21-6.

