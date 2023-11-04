Lauren Boebert’s primary challenger Jeff Hurd lands endorsement from Republican county commissioner

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Jeff Hurd, a Republican who is challenging U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District primary, won an endorsement Thursday from GOP Rio Blanco County Commissioner Ty Gates.

Gates told Colorado Politics he believes Hurd can do a better job representing the rural county’s residents than the incumbent has.

“In my conversations with Jeff, he has shown a strong dedication to his family and the state of Colorado,” Gates said in a statement. “I believe that his conservative values will benefit the state and its constituents, particularly in terms of promoting economic development, energy solutions, and independence within the district, as well as preserving our water resources, rural lifestyle, and the well-being of future generations in western Colorado.”

