Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday afternoon the Palisade Police Department responded to a report of a car located in the Government Highline canal near N Bower Ave. and G 7/10 Road. State Patrol also responded to the incident.

The car belongs to a local missing person, Suzan Harris. With the assistance of a towing company and dive team the car was recovered. A body was found in the vehicle upon retrieval, the identity is unknown at the moment and that information will be released from the Mesa County Coroner’s Office after proper identification.

The Palisade Police Department and Colorado State Patrol will continue investigating the situation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

