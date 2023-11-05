8th year celebrating western slope cowboy gathering

Western Slope Cowboy Gathering
Western Slope Cowboy Gathering(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cowgirls and cowboys had themselves a honky-tonk Saturday night, wrapping up the 2023 Western Slope Cowboy Gathering.

The Cowboy Gathering began in 2015 to celebrate and share cowboy poetry and music. Flash forward to now, poets, singers, and musicians gathered for the 8th year celebration for two full day and nights of cowboy entertainment.

In the good ol’days. After a hard days work, cowboys would entertain each other with stories and folk songs. Cowboy poetry traditions were carried on by cattle drive workers and ranchers. The National Cowboy Poetry Roundups are held every year in Nevada.

Saturday night folks enjoyed performances from names like Miska Paget, Paul Larson, and Kristyn Harris.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride

Latest News

Three Western Slope teams advance in state playoffs
Three Western Slope Football Teams advance in the State Playoffs
Maverick Hockey puts on a show for Pink the Rink
Mavericks Hockey puts on a show for Pink the Rink Night
Mavericks Football Picks up win in final home game of the season
Mavericks Football Picks up win in final home game of the season
Mavericks Football Picks up win in final home game of the season