Mavericks Hockey puts on a show for Pink the Rink Night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The famous saying coined by current Colorado Football Head Coach Deion Sanders is ““If you look good, you feel good, If you feel good, you play good,” and that seemed to apply to the Colorado Mesa Hockey Team and then some on Pink the Rink Night.

CMU dominated their opponents on offense and defense, taking down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at a final of 6-0.

The Mavericks took to the ice in this year’s version of their pink jerseys to raise funds for the St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund.

Last year’s Pink the Rink game raised a record amount of $22,00.

It will be a little while before the Mavericks are back at the River City Sportsplex. The Mavericks have three upcoming road trips to Colorado College, Colorado Mines and Western Colorado. They will follow that up with a short break in their season in December and January, before returning to the ice in Grand Junction on Jan. 26 against Western Colorado.

CMU officials say they believe they will present the check from this year’s Pink the Rink to St. Mary’s during that homestand.

