Ski Swap for Powderhorn Ski Resort

Ski Patrol Ski Swap
Ski Patrol Ski Swap((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ski season is right around the corner that means its time for the ski swap for the Powderhorn Ski Patrol.

The ski swap brings people together to sell new and used snow equipment but it’s also a fundraiser for the ski patrol. The funds collected will train patrollers to service the riders at the Powderhorn Mountain Resort.

“It promotes our ski education, our patrol education and medical,” said Brian Harrison, Powderhorn Ski Resort representative. “We have a good group of medical professional ski patrollers and young adult patrollers that benefit from this.”

Organizers say this is the best year they’ve had in a long time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County
31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride

Latest News

Western Slope Cowboy Gathering
8th year celebrating western slope cowboy gathering
Three Western Slope teams advance in state playoffs
Three Western Slope Football Teams advance in the State Playoffs
Maverick Hockey puts on a show for Pink the Rink
Mavericks Hockey puts on a show for Pink the Rink Night
Mavericks Football Picks up win in final home game of the season
Mavericks Football Picks up win in final home game of the season