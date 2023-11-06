Mavericks Women’s Soccer Advances to RMAC Semifinals on historic day for the program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Women’s Soccer Team had a pretty good Sunday.

The number four-seeded Mavericks won their playoff matchup against the five seeded MSU Denver Roadrunners 3-2 advancing to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinals.

Redshirt Junior Forward kicked off the scoring for the Mavericks with a goal just passed the ten-minute mark, her 12th of the season. The next two goal also belonged to CMU as well, off the legs of Junior Midfielder Adessa Correa and Redshirt Sophomore Defender Carli Dare taking a 3-0 lead early in the second half.

The Mavs did have to bear down through a late Roadrunner surge, and things got a little closer than the Mavericks likely would have preferred when MSU Denver scored their second goal of the game with 20 seconds left on the clock. But ultimately CMU held on for the win to advance in the playoffs.

The winner of this four-five matchup seemed like they would likely head over to Colorado Springs for a matchup with the Regular Season Champions the UCCS Mountain Lions. However the number one seeded Mountain Lions were upset in the first round by the lowest seed in the bracket, the eight seeded Westminster Griffins.

As a result, the Mavericks get matched up with the Griffins now, and be the host team. The Mavericks and Griffins closed out the regular season against each other over in Salt Lake City. That road game was a 3-1 victory for CMU. The semifinal matchup is scheduled for Wednesday.

But wait, there’s more.

The Mavericks learned that six players on their roster received All-Conference recognition from the RMAC, including three players being named First Team All-RMAC.

Randel, Dare, and Junior Midfielder Abby Fotheringham were all named First Team All-RMAC for the first time in their careers. That marks the first time the Mavericks had more than two players named First Team All-RMAC since 1999.

Sophomore Forward Kylie Wells and Sophomore Forward Ally Wachtel were named to the second team and Freshman Goalkeeper Keely Wieczorek was given All-RMAC honorable mention.

