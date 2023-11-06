Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Multiple agencies in the Grand Valley area underwent a sting operation last week, targeting an undercover internet sex predator ring operation. Ten men have been arrested and accused of using the internet to solicit children for sex.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Junction Police Department, the Palisade Police Department, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office of Utah, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado State Patrol, the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security took part in the arrests.

In a press release issued Monday, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said, “All law enforcement agencies involved in this operation want these arrests to serve as a warning to those who knowingly and willfully solicit underage persons for sexual acts that these crimes are not tolerated in Mesa County.”

Over the course of the operation, the following men were arrested:

Pablo Cristobal-Apitzagco, age 35, of Rifle.
Pablo Cristoball-Apitzagco has been charged with internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child. Both charges are felonies.

Cameron Gallegos-Shawcroft, age 31, of Grand Junction.
Cameron Gallegos-Shawcroft has been charged with soliciting for child prostitution, pandering of a child, criminal attempt to patronize a prostituted child, and attempted sexual assault on a child. All charges are felonies.

Kevin Martin, age 68, of Loma.
Kevin Martin has been charged with soliciting for child prostitution and attempted sexual assault on a child. Both charges are felonies.

Anthony Martinez, age 37, of Grand Junction.
Anthony Martinez has been charged with soliciting for child prostitution, pandering of a child, and criminal attempt to patronize a prostituted child. All charges are felonies.

Yogesh Patel, age 56, a part-time resident of Grand Junction.
Yogesh Patel has been charged with soliciting for child prostitution and pandering of a child. Both charges are felonies.

Andrew Peterson, age 34, of Grand Junction.
Andrew Peterson has been charged with attempted sexual assault on a child, a felony, and attempted 2nd-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

John Rentie, age 39, of Grand Junction.
John Rentie has been charged with soliciting for child prostitution, pandering of a child, criminal attempt to patronize a prostituted child, and attempted sexual assault on a child. All charges are felonies.

Russell Sheley, age 39, of Grand Junction.
Russell Sheley has been charged with internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child. Both charges are felonies.

Matthew Stieb, age 28, of Grand Junction.
Matthew Stieb has been charged with enticement of a child, internet luring of a child, and attempted sexual assault on a child. All charges are felonies.

Kevin Walters, age 34, of Grand Junction.
Kevin Walters has been charged with soliciting for child prostitution, pandering of a child, and criminal attempt to patronize a prostituted child. All charges are felonies.

