Wheels West Car Show at the VA

The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.
The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wheels West Car Club made a pit stop at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center.

People from Delta, Montrose, and Grand Junction brought out their cool rides to display it all to honor the veterans. The event organizer expresses that it’s important to recognize our veterans, who have served our country in so many ways.

All the proceeds collected at the car show will go directly to the men and women of the VA community center.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Authorities close Glenwood Springs Adventure Park after employee finds dead body
FILE - The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Sept....
Colorado man found dead in Glenwood Adventure Park was heavily armed, armored, and carrying explosives
31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
Governor Polis issues two Executive Orders in response to the Moffat County Fire and an incident in Fremont County

Latest News

Mavericks Women’s Soccer Advances to RMAC Semifinals on historic day for the program
Mavericks Women’s Soccer advances
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Death of a player from a skate to the neck reignites hockey’s stubborn debate over protective gear
Ski Patrol Ski Swap
Ski Swap for Powderhorn Ski Resort
Western Slope Cowboy Gathering
8th year celebrating western slope cowboy gathering